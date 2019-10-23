Panini Pete and Derek Rowan joined us at Studio 10 this morning to talk about all of the fun activities going on at the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off this year. They even showed our hosts how to shuck an oyster!
Now in its twelfth year, the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off has become a regional staple, shining a spotlight on Alabama Gulf Seafood and Southern oyster recipes from Rockefeller to Cajun. In addition to the culinary creativity of this event, it is a great weekend getaway for families and couples. There are a multitude of fun, interactive activities including cooking demos, live music, and more.
Workshops, Food Demonstrations, and Activities
•The Publix Hands-on Demo Stage
•Celebrity Stage presented by Big Green Egg®
•Food Stars Book Signings
•Live Music featuring Rock & Roll legends Jimmy Hall & the Muscle Shoals All-Stars
•North American Raw Oyster Showcase
•Bloody Mary Invitational presented by Ketel One Vodka & Whiskey Willy’s Bloody Mary Mix
•Shucking Competition
Publix Hands-on Demo Stage
Join us during the festival at the Publix Hands-on Demo Stage, where attendees can follow along and cook simple and delicious meals with instructions from our celebrity chefs. This activity is included in the admission and free for attendees to participate.
North American Oyster Showcase
In addition to the over 70,000 wild Alabama oysters that will be served, the Hangout Oyster Cook-Off will also feature a wonderful variety of farm-raised, boutique oysters from farms across North America.
JIMMY HALL & THE MUSCLE SHOALS ALL-STARS
As Alabama’s 200th birthday celebration concludes, there could be no more fitting way to celebrate Alabama’s beautiful beaches, Alabama oysters, and Alabama hospitality than with the Alabama music and musicians who have helped create the soundtrack for so many lives.
Come dance, sing along, and hear the stories behind the music when the Jimmy Hall and the Muscle Shoals All-Stars come to Gulf Shores to celebrate 60 years of #1 hit records. Songs like “Mustang Sally”, “Old Time Rock and Roll”, “Sweet Soul Music”, “Slip Away”, “Free Bird”, R-E-S-P-E-C-T, “Tell Mama”, “Respect Yourself”, “Brown Sugar”, “I’ll Take You There”, and “When a Man Loves a Woman” are only a few of the hundreds of number one hits recorded at FAME Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio over the decades.
