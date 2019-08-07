7th Annual Alabama's Strongest Man Competition is this Saturday August 10 at The Hangout. Witness awesome feats of strength by men and women from all over the Southeast! It is completely free to attend and open to the public. Kids can show off their skills and muscles by competing in the Alabama's Strongest Kid competition, featuring fun challenges and obstacles, no pre-registration required. Best event to end the summer!
Pink Heals Organization will be at The Hangout with Cindy, the big pink firetruck, so people can attempt to pull it for charity. This organization raises money for women with cancer and other critical conditions, and all proceeds stay local! Events start at 9:30 AM. After the awards ceremony, there will be live music and tons of fun activities for the whole family.
In further news, join your community on Oct 1st, 5-7 PM at the 2nd Annual Gulf Shores Goes Pink at Gulf Shores Fire Department, Station 1. The Hangout is a proud supporter of this event. There will be free hot dogs; donations are accepted. Firemen are manning the grills, and all proceeds go towards the needs of families of cancer victims.
Big announcement coming soon for the 2019 Oyster Cook-Off, an amazing culinary event on the coast! Get your tickets today! On Nov 1- 2, sample oyster dishes from dozens of restaurants serving Rockefeller, Gulf Coast Cajun, and Raw Oysters. Craft beers & cocktails, meet & greets with celebrity chefs and live music. Best culinary event of the season!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.