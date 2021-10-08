Desmond Ibie was born in Cameroon and came to the United States when he was 10-years-old.
Over the last few years, the children of Cameroon have suffered due to Civil War and COVID-19.
Along with his mom, his family has organized a fundraiser to help the children in Cameroon.
Click on the link to see Desmond's interview and learn more about this story.
You can also read more details and donate on their "gofundme" page.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/no-child-left-behind-in-cameroon?qid=5653924cd16abf141669479c8d684269
