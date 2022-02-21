The following information was provided by their website:
In September 2018, Amy and Jonathan Byrd received the heartbreaking news than not just one, but both of their precious boys had been diagnosed with a fatal genetic disease, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Duchenne is a muscle wasting disease with no cure that isn’t limited to just skeletal muscle, but every muscle in their bodies, including their heart and lungs. Since 2018 the Byrd family has managed without asking for help, but medical expenses are piling up and it has become more than most families could handle alone, and even with insurance, it’s overwhelming. Insurance regularly fights and denies claims for things these very deserving boys need even with their doctors writing letters of necessity. The one medication they can use to attempt to slow the progression of this disease was just denied coverage by their insurance, meaning to get their medication they must purchase it out of pocket.
Quinton (11) is rapidly losing his ability to walk as a result of this disease and is in urgent need of an electric powered wheelchair. Dillon (7) will eventually also require an electric powered wheelchair. Powered wheelchairs are a necessity because as the disease progresses it cruelly steals all of their mobility. These medically necessary wheelchairs cost around $17,000 each and this sweet family will need two. They have already begun the process to get a wheelchair for Quinton and that means they also had to start the process of getting a vehicle equipped for not just one, but two wheelchairs. The van will cost them $85,000 to purchase and modify. The next expense is the necessity of making their two-story home wheelchair accessible. That won’t be easily affordable either, and they haven’t even begun that process. They are a single income family as Amy stays home to care for their boys.
This family must also travel 1000 miles round trip to see five different specialists twice per year. The copays alone total $500 per visit, that’s not even including the travel expenses.
When you have a child with a chronic illness, the expenses just never cease. The Byrd family has two children with chronic illness requiring intense care. This family is so deserving! No one should have to suffer the immense financial burden in addition to the medical and emotional stress the Byrd family is shouldering. If you’ve met them, you know just how appreciative and grateful they are. #teambyrdboys #fightduchenne
Copyright 2022 FOX10 News. All rights reserved.
