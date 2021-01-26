Give back to a great cause with UCP of Mobile! Whether you are in need of Mardi Gras Shirts or Boston Butts, UCP has you covered! Chelsey spoke with the organization about their upcoming events.
The following information was provided by UCP of Mobile:
UCP will be hosting the 2021 Super Bowl Butts and Ribs sale. There will be Boston butts ($35) and baby back ribs ($25/slab) prepared on competition BBQ pits ahead of time and packed for easy reheating. Orders must be made by Monday, February 1st and pickup will be on Friday, February 5th at 3058 Dauphin Square Connector. UCP is also selling Mardi Gras shirts and masks for the Mardi Gras season! For more information visit ucpmobile.org or call (251) 479-4900.
The primary mission of UCP of Mobile is to promote the independence, productivity and full citizenship of people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities. UCP has multiple programs to accomplish this mission including Camp SMILE, Supported Employment, Early Intervention, Preschool program, and more. We are located on the Dauphin Square Connector and you can call at 251-479-4900. http://www.ucpmobile.org/
