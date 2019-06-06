With origins dating back 2,300 years, dragon boat racing is a unique cultural event featuring adrenaline-pumping action. Teams of 21 people race in authentic 46-foot long Hong Kong style dragon boats. Competitors rave about the excitement, friendly competition and community spirit surrounding the sport. All ages, skill levels and physiques perfect their stroke and timing for the ultimate teamwork experience!
Fuse Project’s Dragon Boat Festival brings the most fun and unforgettable fundraising experience to the Mobile/Baldwin County area! See how well your team can compete against other local corporate and community teams – and who will win off the water raising money for children in our local community! This year’s festival is scheduled for
Saturday June 8, 2019 at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.
For more information about dragon boat racing, visit: http://www.racedragonboats.com
