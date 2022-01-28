Fuse Project is looking forward to their Lip Sync Battle. It takes place Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Cathedral Square in Downtown at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission (18+) or $75 VIP (21+). For more information, visit this website.

