The big game is coming up quick! If you'd like to make it special with some fun party ideas click on the link! Below is a list of the items discussed.
Ricante Sauces: For most of us, it is all about the snacks! Ricante Everything Sauces make excellent dips, marinades, dressings and more. Ricante does it all and with no sugar or salt added, and with just the right amount of approachable spice. Health conscious sauce savants can rejoice! Ricante is not only Non-GMO, Gluten-Free and Keto Friendly, but Whole30 approved! Check out this recipe for Turkey Meatballs with a twist!
nomadiQ Grills: nomadiQ is the ultimate portable, lightweight gas grill for all of your charbroiled hopes and dreams. This sleek sexy bad boy allows you to grill anytime, anywhere. Weighing in at an impressively feather light weight of just 12 lbs. nomadiQ may be small, but it sure is mighty. Transport and grill it up anywhere you please; campsites, RVing, boating, parks, decks & patios, apartments & tiny homes, the beach, road trips and more. Get this city dwellers, nomadiQ can be used as a table top grill inside & outside. How freaking convenient is that?!
“I’d Rather Be Watching Football” Socks: You'd always rather be watching football, we get it! These dress socks feature a fun design with footballs, helmets, field goals and defensive marks, while the bottom reads: "I'd Rather Be Watching Football." They’re a wonderful present for anyone who regularly watches NFL or college football, along with football players and coaches.
Left Coast Original Custom Beer Serving Tray: Serve those brewskis in style! Handmade in Largo, FL, you can pick from a variety of designs and sizes as well as add a personalized engraving! Each engraving is burned deep into the board and made from architectural bamboo. They are finished off with a homemade Board Butter made from food-safe mineral oil and beeswax.
AirCandy: Watch the game in style (and 6 feet apart) with AirCandy. The AirCandy Classic Armchair is a fun, spacious, super-comfortable inflatable chair. With a wide backrest and big, soft armrests, you'll have full-body support anytime, anywhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.