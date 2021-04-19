The South Alabama Jaguars are gearing up for an unforgettable football season this fall. Joel Erdmann joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about how you can get involved. Season tickets are now on sale. You can watch the Jaguars in the brand new Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The University is also offering a select-a-seat feature where you can pick your seats before you buy them for the season. The baseball and softball teams are also having great seasons this year! Joel says he’s proud of all the teams representing the university.
For more information, visit the University of South Alabama online.
