This spunky group is a hidden gem in Fairhope. The Fairhope Storm troopers is a group of women ready to cheer on the new semi-pro football team, the Fairhope Storm. There are a few requirements that each cheerleader had to meet before making the cut. Each woman had to be fun and over 50 years old!
As you can tell, this group loves to have a good time! Although they work hard, they make sure to have fun during practice and their events. You can check them in action at Fairhope Storm's first game in February 2020. Check out this website to find more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.