You can spend an afternoon celebrating the Christmas season in a fun way! Project Noel is a day full events that benefits the Soaring Eagles Center. You can attend and participate in the Miss Noel Christmas Pageant that afternoon! There will also be a cake walk, Christmas music, pictures with Santa and so much more.
All the fun is on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 60 N Ann St, Mobile, Al. 66604. For more details about the event, email sunnyboypc@aol.com or visit the Miss Mobile Bay Facebook Page and the Miss Mobile Bay's Outstanding Teen Facebook page.
Details include:
When: Saturday, December 7, 2019
Where: 60 N Ann St, Mobile, Al. 66604
Hours: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
