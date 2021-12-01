The following information was provided by JLM:
Junior League of Mobile has been improving our community for 90 years! We will begin hosting open house events in January for women interested in joining us.
We also have a women’s community health event, Real Talk for Real Women, which features a panel of doctors from across the women’s health spectrum. This event provides women with a comfortable and private environment to receive valuable health information along with preventative health screenings, food, drawings, and more.
For event details and tickets, visit juniorleaguemobile.org
Junior League of Mobile (JLM), founded in 1931, is a 501(c) nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The organization’s economic impact is about $1 million annually, combined in funds invested in the community and the value of its volunteer hours as calculated using Points of Light Foundation metrics. For more information, please visit www.juniorleaguemobile.org.
