PASSAGE USA (Preparing All Students Socially and Academically for Gainful Employment at the University of South Alabama) is a college program designed specifically for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Students attending PASSAGE USA have an inclusive college experience where they take courses available to the general population, take specialized courses, participate in social and extracurricular activities, are employed and receive on-the-job and off-the-job training to increase employability skills, and work towards developing life skills. The goal of PASSAGE USA is to provide students with these experiences, which in turn produce a better quality of life.

PASSAGE USA is now taking applications for student admission for the Fall 2020 semester. Applications can be received by emailing the Assistant Director, Alexandra Chanto-Wetter at chantowetter@southalabama.edu. PASSAGE USA is accepting donations to go towards their scholarship fund, The Gaillard-Neville Reynolds Scholarship for PASSAGE USA. Click this link to make your donation today.

PASSAGE USA is always looking for ways to get involved in the community and get the community involved with us! If you would like to get involved, here are the ways you can help:

USA students can volunteer as Peer Mentors

Businesses can volunteer as internship sites for PASSAGE USA students

You can donate to the Gaillard-Neville Reynolds Scholarship for PASSAGE USA to help send students to college!

For more information, contact PASSAGE USA!

Website: https://www.southalabama.edu/colleges/ceps/passage/

Donation Link: https://giving.southalabama.edu/passage

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/passageusa/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passageusasouth/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/passageusasouth

Address: 307 University Blvd. N., UCOM 3100, Mobile, AL 36688 (mailing)

75 University Blvd., S., UCOM 3412, Mobile, AL. 36688 (physical)

