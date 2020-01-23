Get ready for an event that you will not forget! "2020 Vision" is a business, ministry and educational symposium. This is a faith-based community event geared to bring awareness to the needs of the communities we serve within the areas of: entrepreneurship, outreach ministry, and education. There will be two general sessions, educational presenters, combined with on-site business vendors under one roof. A portion of proceeds will go towards the scholarship fund of the partnering non-profit organization.
Dr. Mia G. McGee, President/CEO of AHP Consulting & Business Solutions, LLC and W.A.V.E. Ministries, Inc. Dr. McGee helps her clients as serving as a business consultant, coach/mentor and catalyst to instill effective strategies to help them realize their full leadership potential through fervent coaching and works to assist entrepreneurs with start-ups and expansion efforts. She also serves as a Professor/Guest Lecturer for various Colleges and Universities nationally. And is a corporate recruiter in the business and medical sector.
Where: Ashbury Hotel & Suites (Camellia Ballroom)
600 West I-65 Service Road South
Mobile, AL 36608
When: Friday, January 31, 2020 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 1, 2020 – 9:30 a.m.
Registration/Donations Can be done at the Event or Online at: www.SupportTheVision.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.