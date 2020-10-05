Junior League members Amanda Gonzales and Shellie Teague joined us on Studio10 to talk about this years JLM Blue Pass!
Your participation in Junior League of Mobile’s (JLM) BluePass — as a merchant or shopper — helps JLM build better communities! That’s because BluePass is more than just a discount card; it’s also a fundraiser that helps JLM focus on improving the lives of children in our communities through our impact area — Healthy Children: Hunger, Nutrition & Fitness.
HOW BLUEPASS WORKS
•BluePass can be used from October 1st through October 31st
•Cost is $30 and provides users with a 20% discount at over 250 merchants throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. Click here to view last year’s merchants.
•Purchase a BluePass on line here. All buyers will receive a digital pass and you can choose to also be mailed a physical BluePass card to keep with you!
•BluePass is available for purchase to everyone in the community, not just JLM members.
•All proceeds enable JLM to continue their community impact projects.
•NEW FOR 2020: Become a Friend of BluePass! Friends of BluePass are businesses or members of the community who wish to support JLM but do not have a discount to offer. As a Friend, your name will be listed on the JLM website and the front of the BluePass posters, with the designation that you are a Friend and that discounts are not offered through these businesses and/or individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.