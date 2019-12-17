Goodwill Easterseals of the Gulf Coast is proud to announce its annual collection of 2019 Christmas on the Coast ornaments for Mobile and Pensacola. The limited edition, brass- and gold-plated ornaments have become collector’s items for many Gulf Coast residents.
Revenue generated from the sale of Christmas on the Coast ornaments allows Goodwill Easterseals to provide services in our community that encourage, educate and employ over 11,000 individuals each year with disabilities and other barriers to success, helping to build stronger families and communities. Programs include early care and education for children of all abilities, family support, adult education and GED services, job search assistance for individuals with disabilities and free income tax preparation services for low-income households.
The 26th annual ornament for the City of Mobile is Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe. In 1969, Edwin Widemire opened a small ice cream parlor at the corner of Old Shell Road and Florida Street in midtown Mobile, Alabama. He hired Cammie Petrie Wayne at the age of 16, who worked there for a short time but continued to visit the parlor as a customer with her children. Cammie, who always wanted to own her own business, asked Edwin one day in 1998 if he was ready to retire, and he said he was. With just enough money for a down payment, she bought the shop and put her name on the sign. 50 years after it first opened its doors, Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe remains a popular gathering spot with loyal customers who adore the shop’s vintage feel and unique homemade treats. Serving Holland Sodas, Tulip Sundaes, Pennsylvania Dutch milkshakes and malts, and even half-gallon containers sold in local grocery stores, Cammie and her husband, Larry, operate their own creamery and create more than 48 flavors of ice cream. Through experimenting with different combinations, Cammie’s offers seasonal flavors that customers look forward to every year, such as Pumpkin Spice in the fall, Peppermint and Sugar Cookie in the winter, and King Cake and Moon Pie during Mardi Gras. Even though ice cream is their number one passion, Cammie’s Old Dutch also gives back to the local community. Their ice cream is now made locally and delivered to 15 ice cream shops, 19 grocery stores, and 10 restaurants in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Florida. Many thanks to our Mobile ornament artist, “B” Sumrall”.
The 21st annual Christmas on the Coast ornament for the city of Pensacola is National Naval Aviation Museum. Established December 14, 1962, the National Naval Aviation Museum is the world’s largest Naval Aviation museum and one of the most-visited museums in the state of Florida. It has on display more than 150 beautifully restored aircraft devoted to the history of naval aviation, including that of the United States Navy, the United States Marine Corps, and the United States Coast Guard. These historic and one-of-a-kind aircraft are displayed both inside the Museum’s nearly 350,000 square feet of exhibit space and outside on its 37-acre grounds. Its mission is "to select, collect, preserve and display" appropriate memorabilia representative of the development, growth and historic heritage of United States Naval Aviation. In addition to the displays, the museum features a Giant Screen Theater, flight simulators, Blue Angels 4D Experience, museum store, and cafe. Adjacent to the museum is the National Flight Academy, a four-story simulated aircraft carrier housing over 30 networked flight simulators. The museum is supported by a 501(c)(3) educational non-profit organization, the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. Since 1966, this foundation has raised tens of millions of dollars to construct the museum, build exhibits, recover and restore aircraft, and develop educational programs like the National Flight Academy, which hosts more than 200 students per week from across the nation throughout the summer in a 6-day program designed to inspire attendees to pursue a future in STEM. We appreciate the talents of local Pensacola artist, Mitzi Holt, for her contribution to this year’s design.
Ornaments are now available for order online at www.gesgc.org and at Goodwill Easterseals retail stores and select Gulf Coast vendors. The price is $15.00. In addition to the 2019 ornaments, a limited supply of select ornaments from previous years is available online and are on sale for $8.00.
Local vendors include (Mobile): Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe, Carpe Diem, Robert Moore & Co, The Holiday, Southern Art & Framing, Springhill Ace Hardware, Zundel’s. (Saraland): Andress Jewelry, Smith Hardware. (Fairhope): Christmas Round the Corner. (Pensacola): Bere Jewelers, First United Methodist Church, Member’s First Credit Union, Renfroe Pecans, The First Bank.
