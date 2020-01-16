Your favorite cookies are back! The Girl Scouts of Alabama are gearing up for their busiest season. They are hosting a Cookie Drive-Thru on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The girls and the cookies will be at Mobile Service Center on Springhill Avenue. You can stock up on your favorite cookies without having to get out of your car! This event is perfect for folks on the way to work or during their lunch break.
The first 50 customers will receive a free pack of lemonades! Be sure to stop by Mobile Service Center from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on January 17, 2020.
Details include:
- Event: Cookie Drive-Thru
- Date: Friday, January 17
- Time: 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Location: Mobile Service Center; 3483 Springhill Avenue, Mobile, AL
For more information, please call 1-800-239-6636 or visit their website at www.girlscoutssa.org.
