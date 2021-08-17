Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is excited to announce a new member drive and a new cookie flavor.
Candace McNickles joined Chelsey on Studio10 with a brand new flavor. January 2, 2022 you can start ordering a brownie, caramel, salted cookie called 'adventurefuls.' If you love chocolate, you will love these.
New members can join the Girl Scouts this Thursday and receive a full free year of membership. To sign up, visit this website.
