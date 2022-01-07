The following information was provided by Girls Scouts of Southern Alabama:
Cookie Season Is Here! This year’s cookie season will last until March 6.
Events: We will be hosting a Cookie Drive Thru on January 14 at our office from 6 AM – 4:30 PM. We will be having cookies available for purchase this day in a drive thru setting where people can drive up to the office and give us their order and we will grab it for them, they don’t even have to get out of their car! We will have our new cookies,
Adventurefuls, available as well as our classic cookies like Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, etc. This is our last year with the Lemonades as we will switch bakers next year so if this is your favorite, make sure to stock up!
For more information, visit this website.
