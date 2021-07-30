The following information was provided by Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama:
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama will host its Fourth Annual Leading Ladies event in September to celebrate women and organizations in Southern Alabama that have distinguished themselves as outstanding members of the community through individual excellence and high levels of achievement. Nominations for Leading Ladies awards and the Leading Workplace for Women Award are open until August 15.
Women selected for the Leading Ladies Award will exemplify quality leadership skills and outstanding community support, especially when they are directing those efforts to support the advancement of girls and women. The Leading Workplace for Women selected will be an organization that supports and encourages opportunities for women to develop leadership skills to further their careers. Equal opportunity in the workplace helps women reach their potential and benefit the community.
Leading Ladies gives Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama an opportunity to demonstrate why investing in girls is so important and can change the world. Building future women leaders is at the core of our mission.
The Awards Reception will be held Thursday, September 23rd at 5:30 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ, 701 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. All of the nominees will be recognized and receive two complimentary tickets to attend. You can purchase additional tickets and find sponsor forms on their website.
Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5-17, and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of community, leadership, and friendship in order to change the world. We’re the preeminent leadership development organization for girls and have been for more than 100 years. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success.
For more information, visit their website. www.girlscoutssa.org
