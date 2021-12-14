Give back this season with Waterfront Rescue Mission. Joe spoke with Angie Ishee and Kendall Young about the mission and what they are doing to help our friends in need. To donate, click this link.
Homelessness is a complex problem. The circumstances that bring people through the Mission’s doors are nearly as diverse as the people themselves. Some have lost everything, including their dignity. Some have endured abuse and violence since childhood. Some have succumbed to depression and addiction.
We work hard to address each person’s specific issues by providing personal, local solutions such as rescue, recovery, recuperation, and veterans’ care.
