Lafitte Baptist Church in Saraland is hosting a gospel singing benefit on June 5, 2021. It all benefits Angola International Christian Church in Soyo, Angola.
Admission is free and a there is a ticketed reception prior to the concert at 5 pm in church gym.
- $20 for adults. Kids are free
- Includes refreshments
- Opportunity to meet the musical guests
- Opportunity to get pictures and etc.
- Also includes reserved seating
The event is June 5th at 6 pm at Lafitte Baptist Church in Saraland, Alabama.
