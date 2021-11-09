The United States Sports Academy is located in Daphne on Highway 98. Joe spoke with Dr. Fred Cromartie on the Academy's prowess in graduate degree programs.
Click on the link to learn more!
The United States Sports Academy
One Academy Dr, Daphne, AL 36526
(251) 626-3303
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.