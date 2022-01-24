Th following information was provided by Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging & Boutique, LLC:
Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging & Boutique, LLC offers elective, non-diagnostic ultrasounds to women all throughout pregnancy. We do heartbeats, gender reveals, gender DNA testing and have the best technology to image the baby in 2D, 3D4D, and HD Live imaging. We are located off the interstate at 1088 Industrial Parkway, Suite 2, Saraland, Al 36571. You can call us to schedule an appointment or message us on Facebook. 251-378-5301. Inside Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging you will find a baby boutique with baby gift items, gender reveal party supplies, diaper bags and much more. We also have a newborn/family photography studio inside Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging. Holly Leigh Photography—Newborn & Portrait Studio has partnered with Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging and we are excited to image your baby inside and outside the womb.
Our Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be this Thursday, January 27th at Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging at 4:30. We will have light refreshments and will be giving out goody bags.
Lacey Singley, Owner of Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging. I am a registered diagnostic medical sonographer since 2009, registered by the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonographers in Abdomen and Obstetrics and Gynecology. I have worked in various sonography environments including hospitals, clinics and have also taught clinical and didactic sonography and served as the Clinical Director at a local sonography school, the Institute of Ultrasound Diagnostics in Spanish Fort, AL. Obstetrics has always been my favorite field of scanning. I am a mother of three and during the trying times of the Covid 19 virus, I was pushed to try to find a better way to support my family, and at the same time, trying to give support to other moms and families in our area.
Holly Gill, Owner of Holly Leigh Photography—Newborn & Portrait Studio. I have been an entrepreneur for over five years. I am a previous owner of a pet boutique where I hosted photo sessions for our furry clients, so my love for photography grew from there. I sold my pet boutique and pursued my dream of being a new photographer and have been photographing since 2019. I am constantly taking new workshops and courses to help me learn and grow so that I can provide the best and safest experience for your new baby. My studio is located inside Oh Baby Prenatal Imaging where I am stocked full of high-end props and clothing for your sessions. You can leave all the styling, planning, and printing to me!
Ohbabyprenatalimaging@gmail.com
Phone to schedule ultrasounds: 251-378-5301
phone to schedule photography: 251-404-1595
