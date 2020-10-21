Yellowhammer Coffee invites you to experience Mobile like never before!
Join us for a week-long, city-wide Scavenger Hunt! You and your team of up to 6 players have from 12 noon on 10/24 until 3 PM on 10/31
to complete 100 riddles in a quest to be the best!
Adults - $10/player
Kids (12 and under) - Free
- This event begins on Saturday, October 24, and concludes on Saturday, October 31.
- This event requires traveling across Mobile, AL - please plan accordingly!
- This event is friendly for all ages, and after registration, players are not required to spend any extra money to win.
- When planning to visit a businesses or clue site, please be aware of their operating hours (and plan accordingly)!
- Please respect any and all COVID 19 safety policies (including wearing a mask).
Click on the video link to see the Studio10 interview and the exclusive first clue!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.