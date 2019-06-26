A big summer is planned at Bellingrath Gardens! Click on the link to learn more about all the great events coming up!
Here's some extra info:
July 10, 7-9 p.m.: Viewing the Summer Sky on the Great Lawn. Fun evening for families! We’ll start with a presentation by members of the Physics Department at the University of South Alabama, then walk to the Great Lawn to view planets and constellations through high-powered telescopes. Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars, flashlights and chairs or blankets.
July 17, 10:30 a.m.: Horticultural Reflections with Dr. Bill Barrick, our Executive Director, who is retiring on July 19. He has been at Bellingrath for 20 years.
July 24, 10:30 a.m.: Cheers: A look at alcohol-related objects in the Bellingrath Home collection, with Museum Director Tom McGehee.
July 31, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Christmas in July Workshop, where participants build their own Magic Christmas in Lights set piece to take home. Lunch included in program. (Nearly sold out!)
To register for any of these programs, call 251-459-8868, or email bellingrath@bellingrath.org. To learn more, visit bellingrath.org.
