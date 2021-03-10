The 2021 Gulf Coast Challenge is this weekend!
The Savannah State Tigers are taking on the West Alabama Tigers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 4 p.m.
This game will be packed with fun! You and your family can enjoy a post-game concert featuring Mystikal.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on their website. (http://www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com)
Gulf Coast Challenge
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
March 13, 2021
4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.