The Gulf Coast Challenge, “the Ultimate HBCU Experience,” was created to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges & Universities in this enriched community. The event highlights the community’s exclusive interest in HBCUs and the roles that they play in educating aspiring professionals & developing our future leaders.
The Gulf Coast Challenge will attract thousands of fans, alumni, school members and family members from these respected communities. This event also has a goal to raise scholarships funds for the participating schools for years to come. Doing so will help to support the knowledge and experience offered by the discipline, commitment and dedication it takes to be a Historically Black College & University student. Fans and alumni from both institutions will be hosted in Mobile for the love of the game, the passion for their team, the fellowship of the alumni and the untapped fun of this flavorful city.
This years game features Central State vs. Alabama A&M and Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 4:30pm. There's also a full week of events leading up to the big game.
For more information click on the video link or visit https://www.thegulfcoastchallenge.com.
