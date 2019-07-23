The Gulf Coast Ducks are making a Splash in Mobile with lots of great new to share. Click on the link for the interview. Here's some more information:
Star Student Pledge: Calling all students! Make the pledge to be a Gulf Coast Ducks Star Student! If you pledge to make A/B Honor Roll for the 2019-2020 school year you ride for 1/2 off! But we gotta hear you say it! Hurry! This offer won't last long!
Trivia Tour Thursday: Do you love trivia?? Are you missing those hits from times past?? Then join us Thursday July 25th for our first ever Trivia Night! Sing your heart out on this interactive musical duck tour! It's going to be a quacking good time!
Quacks & Crafts: What’s better than a Duck Tour?? A Duck Tour with craft beer! Join us on the first ever brewery tour hosted by Gulf Coast Ducks! Hop aboard and enjoy 3 stops at the local breweries downtown.
Gulf Coast Ducks operates amphibious tour vehicles and features the only land and water tour on the Gulf Coast. We specialize in highlighting over 300 years of history of the city of Mobile and the dynamic characters that make Mobile one of the most unique cultures in the world! Our mission is to deliver a fun, one of a kind, cultural tour for all ages while being ambassadors for the city of Mobile and surrounding areas, in order to celebrate its history, architecture, waterways and businesses.
Gulf Coast Ducks
150 S. Royal Street
Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 525-6933
