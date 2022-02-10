Few people have contributed more to our understanding of the physical world than Archimedes, who, as it turns out, was a walking billboard for the STEM curriculum. This blockbuster exhibit at the Exploreum will take you back in time more than 2,000 years to discover the incredible inventions of the father of modern science. Handcrafted by the Artisans of Florence, The Science of Archimedes contains more than 60 exhibits and inventions, many of which are hands-on, allowing visitors the opportunity to use them in an epic, interactive environment. Guests will be encouraged to explore the innovative machines that continue to influence the technologies of today.
This fantastic exhibit runs from now through May 14, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.