The 27th Annual International Gulf Coast Word Convention and Convocation of IFIICCM (International Fellowship of Independent Interdenominational Christian Churches and Ministries) is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24 through Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. each night, with Impact Sessions at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday evening.
The theme is: "Perfecting Those Things That Concern Us."
Hosts: Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II and Lady Sherry B. Roberts, Pastor and First Lady
Conference Speakers: Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II (Word of Life Community Church, Chickasaw, AL); Bishop Paul Morton (Changing a Generation Church, Atlanta, GA); Bishop Samuel Blakes (New Home Family Worship Center, New Orleans, LA)
Impact Speakers: Apostle Harry Thomas (Fresh From Heaven Ministries, Baton Rouge, LA); Apostle Otha Lockett (Resurrection Temple House of Prayer Church, Tampa, FL); Bishop Henry Williams (House of the Lord Spirit of Life Church, Hattiesburg, MS); Pastor Page Brooks (Covenant Churches of New Orleans, LA)
Psalmists: Erica Washington; Sonia Daniels; C. Ashley Brown-Lawrence; Word of Life Music Department
Location: Word of Life Community Church, 351 South Craft Highway, Chickasaw, Alabama 36611
Contact: (251) 456-2652
