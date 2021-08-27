The following information was provided by Gulf Shores Garden Club:
The Gulf Shores Garden Club’s annual kickoff meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 1 at 9:30 a.m. at the Adult Activity Center, located at 260 Club House Drive. Staff from the Gulf Shores Planning Office will present updates on trees, plantings, and conservation. Club members that have the time always meet for lunch at a local restaurant following the meeting. The club provides members with opportunities to gain new ideas in gardening, floral design and landscaping. Having fun, making new friends and participating in local civic projects are part of what makes members of the club part of a special group. Guests and new members are always welcome. For more club information, visit gsgardenclub.com or Facebook.
Pictured: Garden Club members at the ribbon cutting for the City of Gulf Shores sensory garden at the corner of West 2nd St. and West 19th Ave. in October of 2019. The project was funded by a $3,500 donation from the Gulf Shores Garden Club to provide opportunities for citizens of all ages to enjoy a garden intentionally designed to be experienced through each of the five senses. The garden includes plum, blueberry, kale, guava, cilantro, Mexican heather, rosemary and other fragrant flowers and plants.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.
