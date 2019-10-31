Roy Clark from The Haberdasher joined us on our Studio10 Halloween Special with a Green Fuzz Halloween cocktail!
GREEN FUZZ
1.5 oz Gin
1/2 oz apple brandy
1 oz fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz pandan syrup (recipe below)
1/4 oz rich demerara syrup (recipe below)
1/2 oz egg white
2 dashes rhubarb bitters
Combine all ingredients to shaker tin and shake with ice. Strain over crushed ice.
PANDAN SYRUP:
-1 cup white simple syrup (equal parts sugar and water)
-1 tsp Pandan extract
DEMERARA SYRUP -1 cup demerara or raw sugar
-1/2 cup water
Heat gently on stove. Stir until sugar is dissolved
