Hall-O-Week at The Wharf is underway! Following Hurricane Zeta, The Wharf is planning to reopen tomorrow to finish out this week of fun!
Here's some information provided by The Wharf!
Hall-O-Week Happenings:
Costumes, Cocktails + Canvases – Thursday, Oct. 29
•You bring your creativity and we’ll provide the rest, including your 16x20 gallery-wrapped canvas
•Grab yourself a drink to sip while painting your spook-tacular masterpiece from one of our Wharf bars and restaurants!
•Check alwharf.com to register and see a list of drink deals for those participating in Costumes, Cocktails + Canvases.
•We’ll be giving a prize to the best dressed!
Chilling Chalk + DJ Night – Friday, Oct. 30
•We’re providing the chalk + spooky tunes, but we need you create the boo-tiful masterpiece on Main Street. Come up and get some chalk DJ Silky and get to making a chilling creation!
•Three of the best designs throughout the night will win a prize!
•The contest is from 6 – 8 pm!
Spooky Sparks After Dark – Halloween Night, Saturday, Oct. 31
•Check out the socially distant viewing locations for fireworks on alwharf.com.
•Fireworks will blast off to the rhythm of spooky tunes at 7:45 pm – join us before or after your pre-planned Halloween festivities!
•Come early to trick or treat with Wharf businesses all night.
•Then, stick around for SPECTRA following the display.
Other Upcoming Events:
•Cocktails and Canvases: Now – Nov. 19 (Thursdays)
-Grab a friend and join us each Thursday night for Cocktails + Canvases hosted by Paint Art Live.
-It’s the ultimate, outdoor painting class with different, colorful themes each week on a gallery-wrapped canvas.
-Come early to grab yourself a drink to sip while painting your autumn masterpiece, and we’ll provide the rest!
-Check alwharf.com for details and to register.
•Kids Eat Free: Tuesdays at YoHo Rum + Tacos
-Now - November 17
-Children 12 and under that dine-in with an adult and order off of the kids menu will receive a free meal (other exclusions may apply).
•Tailgate Toss presented by Sandshaker, Island Time Daiquiris + POUR Smart Bar: Nov. 8
-Sunday, November 8th from 10 am - 4 pm.
- It’ll be the ultimate party featuring a cornhole tournament, drink specials, local bands, football on all of the indoor/outdoor, big-screen TVs and more.
-Bring your friends for a good time and some friendly cornhole competition!
-Red Clay Strays will be jamming out with us as well!
-Check alwharf.com for details.
•Winter at The Wharf: Nov. 13 – Jan. 18
-Join us for Winter at The Wharf kicking off on Nov. 13 with our ice skating rink!
-We will also have Photos with Santa, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, The Wharf North Pole Express, a 5k, shopping events, New Years Eve celebrations and more!
-It’ll be tons of fun – all winter long!
Check alwharf.com for a complete list of events.
