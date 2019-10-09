October’s LoDa ArtWalk will be in the Halloween spirit, featuring gallery trick-or-treating, costumed artists, Halloween-inspired dance performances, a glass pumpkin patch, and more! This family-friendly, FREE event invites the community to come downtown and celebrate the abundance of talent in our Mobile-area arts community.
Visit downtown's many galleries and venues for art exhibitions and live performances, stop by Cathedral Square for live music, and stroll through Bienville Square to support our LoDa Night Market Vendors. This month will also feature the debut of downtown’s newest art gallery, Lupercalia Arts, at 358 Dauphin Street.
Head over to 6 South Joachim Street (Saenger Theatre's Room 1927) to see MAC's October exhibitions. See the Mobile Art Association's Annual Fall Show, Guy Marcinkowski’s "Super Natural" environmental abstractions exhibition, and a collection of paintings by SOMI Club members.
Follow updates about this month’s LODA ArtWalk participants on the October ArtWalk facebook event page here: www.facebook.com/events/383683885909645/
Find out more and follow updates about Mobi Downtown on their facebook page: www.facebook.com/pg/MobiDownTown
Mobile Arts Council
Gallery @ Room 1927, 6 South Joachim Street
Phone: 251-432-9796
