The following information was provided by Hargrove Foundation:
The Hargrove Foundation is excited to welcome guests to its inaugural Crawfish Classic on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear, Alabama. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 11:00 a.m. and will be followed by a socially-distanced “19th Hole” crawfish boil from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Hargrove Foundation.
Players have the opportunity to compete in support of several charitable causes for a donation of $225 for individual golfers or $1,000 for a corporate team of four with a hole sponsorship.
Entry to the all-you-can-eat “19th Hole” crawfish boil event is included with your golf tournament entry. Tickets for the crawfish boil may also be purchased separately for a donation of $55 for a single entrant or $95 for a couple. The event will feature traditional crawfish boil fare, as well as Cajun-boiled shrimp and vegetables, chicken and catfish dishes. Enjoy live music and delicious food in a socially-distanced, outdoor atmosphere! Appropriate COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced as we strive for the safety of all in attendance.
To register for the event, find more information or to seek sponsorship, please visit https://hargrovefoundation.org/crawfishclassic2021. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Hargrove Foundation, which has given $100,000 to COVID-19 relief organizations over the last year and supports causes like the HAT (Hargrove Adaptive Toy) Project, dedicated to helping mobility-limited children achieve independence through the use of adaptive cars. Register today and tee-off to make a difference!
The Hargrove Foundation is the charitable link of the Hargrove family of companies and is funded by the generosity of Teammates and donors. Working as one team to support the communities in which Hargrove Teammates live and work, the Foundation is Hargrove’s vehicle for making a true difference in the lives of others. The Foundation is classified as a 501(c)(3) organization and serves to support the four sectors of education, arts and culture, sports activities, and health and human services. For more information, visit hargrovefoundation.org. To learn more about Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, visit hargrove-epc.com.
