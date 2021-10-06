Bienville Bites is gearing up for their haunted food tours. They offer three experiences to celebrate the dark side of Mobile's history.
- Bites & Frites Tour- Saturday's in October at 3:30
- Sips and Scares Tour- Thursdays in October 5:30 p.m.
- Haunted Mobile Scavenger Hunt- Saturday's in October 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This food tour helps you explore Mobile's cuisine and drinks while connecting with new people and places. For more information, visit Bienville Bites online.
