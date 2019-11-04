The Distinguished Young Women (DYW) are gearing up for their special event "One Night in Havana"! They joined us on Studio10 along with Dauphins to preview the event. Below is information about the event and the recipe for Polla a La Cubana.
One Night in Havana will transport attendees to a tropical paradise filled with the sights, sounds and flavors of Havana.
The evening includes charitable gaming, live music, latin-inspired food and beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Join everyone at the tables for blackjack, roulette, craps, and poker plus try your luck at the slot machines. Then take your chips to the prize table and enter to win the item or experience of your choice. Plus, try a complimentary cigar at the on site cigar lounge!
Event Ticket: $75 Early Bird Special ($100 after Oct 16) includes $1,000 in chips, food, open bar and complimentary cigar.
VIP Tickets: $150 includes $2,000 in chips, private bar, reserved seat at a table, and a complimentary cigar.
VIP Table for 8: $1,500 include 8 VIP tickets and signage on reserved table
Proceeds benefit the Distinguished Young Women Foundation and will provide college scholarships to deserving students.
Learn more and buy tickets at www.OneNightInEvent.com.
Pollo A La Cubana (Dauphins & Las Floriditas)
(Havana Chicken)
Equipment Needed
•Medium size sauté pan
•Cutting Board
•Knife
•2- Medium Sauce Pots with lids
•Large Bowl or plate for serving
Ingredients
•8 oz. Chicken Breast
•2 tbsp. vegetable oil
•Mojo marinade
•2 tsp. lemon pepper
•8 oz. white rice
•Black Beans
•1 oz. sautéed onions
•1/2 Avocado—sliced
•2 lime wedges
Cooking & Plating Instructions:
•Prepare white rice according to recipe on package - set aside
•Prepare black beans according to recipe -keep warm
•Season Chicken with Lemon Pepper
•Heat oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Add chicken and cook through.
•Halfway through cooking, turn chicken and add onions to the pan to sauté. Baste your chicken breast and onions in Mojo marinade while they cook.
•Mound rice in center of serving dish
•Place black beans around rice.
•Cut chicken on the bias into approx. 6 - ¼” thick strips
•Top with sautéed onions in middle of your serving dish
•Garnish with lime wedges and sliced avocado
