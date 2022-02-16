The following information was provided by USA Health:
Doc Rock is a “battle of the bands” style event where at least one member of each band has an affiliation with USA Health. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite band and prizes will be awarded in four categories. Join us for this inaugural event on March 31st benefitting research and critical clinical needs at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute, Children’s & Women’s Hospital, and University Hospital.
Admission:
$25 Advanced Tickets
$30 At the Door
Buy Tickets
For the Bands: Is your group or band interested in participating?
Here are a few key requirements:
- Each band has at least one member with an affiliation to USA Health whether as a physician, nurse, support staff, student, or graduate.
- Band submission does not automatically guarantee participation in live Doc Rock event.
- Each band will go through a selection process laid out by the committee.
- Bands selected for the live event will be determined and announced by the committee no later than January 14, 2022
- Bands should raise a minimum of $1,000 to play at Doc Rock on March 31st.
Standard Stage Equipment:
- Bands must be able to play a 15 minute set. Audio production, including a mic package and FOH PA with a maximum of five (5) monitor mixes.
- Lighting and Power
- Drum kit (note: due to time set ups, all bands must use the drum kit provided) The band is responsible for providing all other instruments and required amps
Doc Rock
March 31, 2022
Soul Kitchen - Mobile, Ala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.