The need for food in our community is higher than it's ever been. With the coronavirus pandemic and hurricanes, many people are in need of some help.
Barrow Fine Furniture has teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast as a drop off location for their food drive.
You have until the end of the week to drop your non-perishable food items at Barrows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.