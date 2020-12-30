You have an opportunity to give back to kids right here on the Gulf Coast!
Brandon Maye played college football at Clemson and wanted to come back to Mobile and invest in the lives of children. He has been involved in the community for years. Brandon partnered with friends in the city and provided Christmas for seven children at Whitley Elementary School this year.
He was born and raised in Prichard and his passion is to help inner city kids and mentor them throughout their childhood and young adulthood.
If you would like to partner with the foundation or donate, all you have to do is visit the Brandon Maye Foundation online!
