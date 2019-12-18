Waterfront Rescue Mission is asking for your help this holiday season. There are a number of way you can help them, help others. Click on the video link to learn more.
Cold Weather:
As cold weather is upon us, we are in need of gently-used jackets, jeans, and other cold weather gear for men. These can be dropped off our Mission campuses:
279-A N. Washington Ave in Mobile or 348 W. Herman Street in Pensacola
Or at any of our store locations, which can be found here:
https://waterfrontthrift.org/shop/
Christmas Banquet:
We will serve lunch on Christmas Day, starting at 11 a.m., where we invite not just those who are homeless to attend, but also those who might be otherwise alone or hungry.
Only a few spots remain
Services & Programs:
At our Mobile campus, Waterfront serves over 800 unduplicated individuals each year, providing services to those who are homeless, and an addiction recovery program for men suffering from addiction. While we will serve about 59,000 meals each year, our chief goal is to help homeless men with a hand up by helping them get housed, reconnect with family, and become employed, productive citizens. Sixty-two will obtain permanent housing this year in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.