Waterfront Rescue Mission does important work in our community, and there are plenty of easy ways you can help support the mission! Two of the ways are shopping at the Waterfront Thrift Store in Mobile, and helping provide Easter meals for our neighbors in need.
Waterfront Rescue Mission helps our local homeless community by meeting needs like food, shelter, showers, and clothing. Waterfront's primary goal is to change lives, providing an addiction recovery program, job-readiness skills, life skills and more.
Waterfront provides 54,000 meals a year! They've started to plan ahead for Easter, so if you want to help provide Easter meals, go to waterfrontmission.org. They also welcome any donations all year round to fund their important programs and services.
You can also help support the mission simply by shopping! Stop by a Waterfront Thrift Store-- there's one at Cottage Hill and Azalea Roads in Mobile, and one on Highway 59 in Foley. Waterfront's Angie Ishee says, the shelves are stocked with all kinds of great finds, so be sure to check out one of the locations.
For more information on Waterfront Rescue Mission: waterfrontmission.org
