It's your chance to experience the rich history of Mobile! The Historic Oakleigh House Museum has reopened for private tours.
You can schedule a tour online or by phone. Tours must be booked at least 24 hours in advance online and at least 48 hours in advance over the phone. All tours require confirmation from staff. Questions can be answered at hmps@bellsouth.net or (251)432-1281.
For the safety of staff and visitors, all tours:
- Are limited to members of your household
- Will require guides and visitors to wear masks
- Must be scheduled in advance
Find more information at www.historicoakleigh.com.
Historic Oakleigh is located at 350 Oakleigh Place, Mobile, AL, in the heart of the Oakleigh Garden District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.