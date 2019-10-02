You are invited to come out to the History Museum of Mobile's "Night at the Museum"!
Museum Staff will be dressed up as historical figures and children can participate in a scavenger hunt to learn more about those figures. Everyone is encouraged to come dressed up in costume (either historical or not.) There will be live music and entertainment, games, and refreshments.
Night at the Museum
October 18 from 5 – 9 p.m.
111 S. Royal Street
$5 Admission per person
History Museum of Mobile
111 S. Royal Street, Mobile, AL 36602
251-208-7569
