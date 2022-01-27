Get ready to go back in time! Chelsey visited History Museum of Mobile to check out their new exhibit. From coins to grave boats, the museum is excited to have this exhibit curated by Gustavianum, Uppsala University Museum in Sweden. This is the last stop on its American tour and you still have time to see it. The Vikings Begin will be in Mobile until June 12, 2022.
For tickets and more information, visit this website.
