The "Hold the Line" Bass Fishing Tournament to benefit the Women's Resource Center is set for Saturday, September 21st.
The event will take place at the River Delta Marina in Creola. It's $100 to enter.
The tourney runs from safe light to 3pm. Click on the video link for more informaiton.
Women’s Resource Center is a 501 c3 nonprofit pregnancy resource center; we provided pregnancy tests, ultrasound, and options counseling at no cost to the community. We value each family we serve and offer compassion and respect through education and assistance. Our donations and funds received come from local families, individuals and churches. We do not receive any government funding. We have fundraising events to help us aid in the services we provide each year.
Downtowner Center: 718 Downtowner Loop West Mobile
Saraland Center : 1088 Industrial Parkway, Suite 3 Saraland
Admin office: 308 S. Sage Avenue Mobile
Our website is www.savalifemobile.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.