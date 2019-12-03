Michelle Bennett, People & Brand Ambassador from Rich’s Car Wash, a sponsor of Holiday Cheer at the 5, joined us on Studio10 with some of the events auction items.
Holiday Cheer at the 5 will be held Monday December 5 from 5:00-8:30 p.m. at the new 5 Bar at 609 Dauphin St. This event features live holiday tunes played by Jerry Squires on the keyboard, samplings of the FIVE’s signature dishes, wine to taste and a live auction of holiday package gift ideas. Ticket cost is $35 each and tickets are available at the CAC and the 5. Call 432-1101 for details, go to www.cacmobile.org and like us on Face Book. All proceeds benefit the CAC.
