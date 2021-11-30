pOpshelf, which is an exciting and new retail store with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience. When the stores open, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more!
They have seasonal décor including a lot of options for the holiday season. From ornaments to plush elves, pOpshelf has it all!
The Company is also under construction on a location in Mobile at 3787 Airport Blvd, which is currently scheduled to open by October, and plans to evaluate additional locations in the area for potentially new pOpshelf locations.
“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Foley store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations. “Customers can explore our store and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in stress-free shopping experience we offer, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store!”
Each pOpshelf store is also expected to create up to 15 new jobs and employ team members passionate about helping customers enjoy their shopping experience. At pOpshelf, team members will have the opportunity to join an invigorating retail environment that brings to life the new brand’s mission of making shopping exciting and fun for everyday purchases and unique finds.Candidates interested in joining the pOpshelf team may review and apply for positions online at https://careers.popshelf.com/.
As part of pOpshelf’s commitment to serving communities, the Company is partnering with The Confetti Foundation to provide 1,500 birthday parties in FY 2021 to children who have to spend their birthday in a hospital, pediatric oncology clinic or hospice facility. The partnership aims to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during a difficult time.
pOpshelf introduced its differentiated retail store in the Nashville, Tennessee market in fall 2020 and currently plans to operate approximately 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.
Learn more about pOpshelf here or contact pr@popshelf.com for more information. Photographs to supplement a story are also available online at https://newscenter.dollargeneral.com/popshelf/.
