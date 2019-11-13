The Mobile Saenger Theatre and the Mobile Civic Center are gearing up for a busy holiday season! Mary Lee Gay joined us on Studio10 to preview the events coming up!
Below is a list of the holiday schedule and links where you can get more information:
Saenger Theatre Holiday Events
The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical (Nov. 20, 6pm)
The Playhouse in the Park Presents A Christmas Carol (Dec. 4, 7:30pm)
Roman Street and Marlow Boys Christmas (Dec 8, 7:30pm)
Mobile Symphony Presents A Celtic Christmas with Cherish the Ladies
-Sat. Dec. 14, 7:30pm
-Sun. Dec. 15, 2:30pm
Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas (Sat., Dec. 21 at 7p)
Saenger Classic Movie Series
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Thu. Dec. 19, 7pm)
Meet Me in St. Louis (Sun. Dec 22, 3pm)
*Pictures with Santa before each movie!
Civic Center Holiday Events
Mobile Ballet Presents The Nutcracker
-Sat. Dec. 14, 2:30pm
-Sat. Dec. 14, 7:30pm
-Sun. Dec. 15, 2:30pm
Mannheim Steamroller
-Sun. Dec. 29, 7:30p
https://www.mobilecivicctr.com/
https://www.mobilesaenger.com/
Both the Saenger and the Civic Center are managed by ASM Global.
About ASM Global
ASM Global was formed in October 2019 from the merger of AEG Facilities, the global innovator in live entertainment venues, and SMG, the gold standard in event management. ASM Global is a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. As the world’s most trusted venue manager, ASM Global provides venue strategy and management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services. Among the venues in our portfolio are landmark facilities such as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Conference Centre in Shenzhen, China. ASM Global also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies. For information on the ASM Global-managed facilities in Mobile, Alabama, please visit our websites – Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center, Mobile Civic Center, and Saenger Theatre.
